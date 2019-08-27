Coach: Lacy Jerome - ninth season
2018 conference record/finish: TIC West Conference Champs, 25-7.
Returning letter winners: Kaylee Miller, junior, Emma Hovenga, senior, Erin Caylor, senior, Melissa Wilson, senior, Kallista Larson, senior, Jessa Loges, senior, Shae Dillavou, senior, Ellie Caylor, junior.
Keys to a successful season: We should have a good blend of returning players and young talent.
