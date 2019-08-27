{{featured_button_text}}
FCHS Varsity Vball

The 2019 Forest City High School varsity volleyball team members are, from left, front: Jordan Anderson, Erin Caylor, Keevan Jones and Jessa Loges; middle: Regan Haugeson, Alyson Walker, Ellie Caylor, Kennedy Baker and Laura Harms; and back: Kaylee Miller, Shae Dillavou, Melissa Wilson, Kallista Larson, Emma Hovenga and Hannah Anderson.

 GRACE ZAPLATYNSKY THE SUMMIT-TRIBUNE

Coach: Lacy Jerome - ninth season

2018 conference record/finish: TIC West Conference Champs, 25-7.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Returning letter winners: Kaylee Miller, junior, Emma Hovenga, senior, Erin Caylor, senior, Melissa Wilson, senior, Kallista Larson, senior, Jessa Loges, senior, Shae Dillavou, senior, Ellie Caylor, junior.

Keys to a successful season: We should have a good blend of returning players and young talent.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments