After Friday's softball state title games, the Iowa high school softball season came to an end.

Here are the area players who were named to their All-District teams, along with two coaches who were recognized by their peers. 

1A

North Central- All District

Macy Alexander, Senior, Newman Catholic

Lily Castle, Junior, Newman Catholic

Mackenzie Meister, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

Madison Meister, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

Paige Leininger, Junior, Newman Catholic

Kiya Johnson, Eighth Grade, North Butler

Jamie Schuster, Senior, Rockford

Amanda Miller, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

Emma Ramon, Junior, Rockford

Josie Gansen, Sophomore, Riceville

Laura Hopperstad, Senior, Northwood-Kensett

Alex Mathers, Senior, North Butler

Coach of the Year: Wendi Meister, Bishop Garrigan

2A

Northeast All-District

Hannah Ausenhus, Senior, Central Springs

Jadyn Anderson, Senior, Saint Ansgar

Tanyon Schutjer, Senior, Saint Ansgar

Kaylea Fessler, Freshman, Central Springs

Katelyn Halbach, Senior, Osage

Abigayle Angell, Sophomore, Central Springs

3A

Central All-District

Julia Merfeld, Junior, Clear Lake

Kameryn Etherington, Junior, Algona

Courtney Miller, Junior, Hampton-Dumont

Kelsey Koch, Senior, Forest City

4A

Northeast All-District

Lisabeth Fiser, Junior, Charles City

Samantha Heyer, Senior, Charles City

Ashlyn Hoeft, Freshman, Charles City

Coach of the Year: Brian Bohlen, Charles City

