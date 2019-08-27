Coach: Kamille Goepel - half a year, started in January of 2019, 1st year cross country coach
Assistant coach: Brian Hovenga - 4th year of cross country
Assistant coach: Seth Thorson - starting 4th year at Forest City, 2nd year of Cross Country
Returning letter winners: Anna Lehmann (senior), Abby Wirtjes (senior), Lyndee Jones (senior), Emalee Warren (junior), Calvin Aberg (senior), Caleb Buffington (junior), Isaac Sand (junior), Ryan Korthals (junior), Joey Hovinga (sophomore), Zach Welton (sophomore)
Last year’s achievements:
You have free articles remaining.
Boys: Top of Iowa conference - 3rd place
Girls: Top of Iowa conference - 7th place
All-Conference 1st Team: Javin Pedelty
All-Conference 2nd Team: Caleb Buffington (returner), Randy Vaughn, Anna Lehmann (returner)
Coach's comments: As this is my first season with Forest City Cross Country and First season as head coach I am just looking forward to working with all the athletes and getting acquainted with them and assistant coaches. I am hoping for a great season and some great achievements along the way to be able to improve throughout the years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.