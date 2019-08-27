{{featured_button_text}}

Coach: Kamille Goepel - half a year, started in January of 2019, 1st year cross country coach

Assistant coach: Brian Hovenga - 4th year of cross country

Assistant coach: Seth Thorson - starting 4th year at Forest City, 2nd year of Cross Country

Returning letter winners: Anna Lehmann (senior), Abby Wirtjes (senior),  Lyndee Jones (senior), Emalee Warren (junior), Calvin Aberg (senior), Caleb Buffington (junior), Isaac Sand (junior), Ryan Korthals (junior), Joey Hovinga (sophomore), Zach Welton (sophomore)

Last year’s achievements:

Boys: Top of Iowa conference - 3rd place

Girls: Top of Iowa conference - 7th place

All-Conference 1st Team: Javin Pedelty

All-Conference 2nd Team: Caleb Buffington (returner), Randy Vaughn, Anna Lehmann (returner)

Coach's comments: As this is my first season with Forest City Cross Country and First season as head coach I am just looking forward to working with all the athletes and getting acquainted with them and assistant coaches. I am hoping for a great season and some great achievements along the way to be able to improve throughout the years.

