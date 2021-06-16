Heitkamp is new Waldorf head hockey coach

The Waldorf hockey team will be under new leadership for the upcoming season, but that leadership will be very familiar to Warrior fans.
According to a Waldorf press release, Heitkamp, also the Waldorf vice president of Residential Enrollment, will take over as the interim head coach for the hockey program, and he will be assisted by current assistant coach Eric Locke, who has been promoted to associated head coach. Current assistant Steve Smith also will continue his role with the team.
A veteran coach with 25 years of on-ice leadership experience, Heitkamp adds head coaching duties to his current role with the university.
“I’m very excited to take on the challenge that is in front of us,” Heitkamp said. “While we have struggled recently, I believe that we have the foundation to develop our program to be a competitive team each and every weekend. I am excited in the role that I will serve to support the student-athletes and to help the evolution of our men’s ACHA Division 1 hockey program.”
A Level IV certified USA Hockey coach, Heitkamp has experience with both men’s and women’s teams ranging in ages from squirts through midget and U19 Tier 1 programs. He most recently served as the head coach for the Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Bantam AA program, and also assisted with the High-Performance programs in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Along with his coaching experience, the Bismarck, North Dakota, native also played at Century High School before starting his junior hockey career with the Minot Americans of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey league. He played two years in the SJH before a hip injury ended his playing career.
While Heitkamp will bring new leadership to the program, Smith, and Locke both return for their 11th and third seasons, respectively. Smith also serves as chair of the Religion and Philosophy department at Waldorf, while Locke spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant prior to his recent promotion.