Forest City's Hovinga ranked 9th in preseason rankings; Indians 17th (S-T

Central Springs' Bryce McDonough ran the race of his life at the Class 1A state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course last fall to medal. Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas was the lone freshman in the top-10 among the 3A field.

Both runners were in the top-5 of the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) preseason individual rankings that go 30 deep for both boys and girls in all four classifications.

McDonough, 14th last season, starts his final year ranked third behind Earlham's Jayden Dickson and Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natvig. Those three, plus the fourth-ranked runner Dominic Braet of the Cardinals, are lone medalists returning in the 1A field.

Riley Witt, a senior from St. Ansgar, starts the year ranked 11th. He won the Top of Iowa East conference meet and the state qualifier ahead of McDonough, then faltered at state.

Newman Catholic's Joey Ringo is 26th to wrap up the 1A individual qualifiers.

In Class 2A, Forest City's Joey Hovinga begins the campaign ninth on the boys side. The senior medaled at state with a 14th place performance. He, plus other upperclassmen, make up the core of the Indians' varsity lineup that is ranked 17th.

On the team side, North Iowa has plenty of flavor.