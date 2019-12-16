Bob Roethler Invitational
The Forest City wrestling team sent five wrestlers to the semifinals of the Bob Roethler Invitational on Saturday in Emmetsburg.
The Indians' Kellen Moore took the title in the 120-pound weight class, downing Hayden Thompson of Algona.
In the 182-pound weight class, Forest City's Reese Moore fell to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Bryce Vande Weerd.
In third-place matches, Forest City's Brock Moore lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Cody Kramer in the 126-pound weight class, Emmetsburg's Bret Hoyman won by decision over Forest City's Kristian Gunderson at 160 pounds, and the Indians' Austin Kelso won by fall over Okoboji/MHS's Nick Bronstand at 285 pounds.
