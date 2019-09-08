{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City volleyball swept GHV in three sets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, with the Indians winning the three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-8. 

Junior Kaylee Miller had a team-high 15 kills in the match.

The Forest City volleyball team swept aside North Union 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 5. 

The Indians won the first set 25-11, the second set 25-10, and the final set by a 25-20 score.

Shae Dillavou and Kaylee Miller led the Indians with 11 kills. Miller also had 12 digs, along with six aces

Forest City improved to 3-0 with the win, and still has not lost a set this season.

The Indians will play on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at North Iowa. 

