{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City volleyball team saw its regional title hopes come to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 29, as the Indians fell to Dike-New Hartford in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinals in straight sets.

The Wolverines won by set scores of 25-14, 25-11, and 25-20. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments