The Forest City volleyball team improved its record with a 3-1 win over Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The Indians took the first set with a score of 25-8, then fell 22-25 in a close second set. Forest City came back with 25-13 and 25-11 wins in the third and fourth sets to take the match.
Sophomore Shae Dillavou led the Indians with 13 kills in the four sets, while sophomore Regan Helgeson had 7 kills in the match.
Emma Hovenga led Forest City with 14 digs, was 22-of-22 in serve success with 3 aces and recorded 29 assists.
The Eagles were strong at the service with junior Ellie Caylor going 14-of-14 and junior Kaylee Miller who also went 19-of-19 at the service line. Miller also had 11 digs for the Indians against Belmond-Klemme. Senior Jessa Loges was 7-of-7 at the service line. Sophomore Keevan Jones was 20-of-21 at the line.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Indians traveled Boone High School for a tournament. They went 3-2 on the day with wins against Boone, Algona and Ames. They were defeated by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Ankeny.
The Indians host Bishop-Garrigan on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and travel to Clear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 3.
