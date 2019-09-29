{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City volleyball team improved its record with a 3-1 win over Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The Indians took the first set with a score of 25-8, then fell 22-25 in a close second set. Forest City came back with 25-13 and 25-11 wins in the third and fourth sets to take the match.

Sophomore Shae Dillavou led the Indians with 13 kills in the four sets, while sophomore Regan Helgeson had 7 kills in the match.

Emma Hovenga led Forest City with 14 digs, was 22-of-22 in serve success with 3 aces and recorded 29 assists.

The Eagles were strong at the service with junior Ellie Caylor going 14-of-14 and junior Kaylee Miller who also went 19-of-19 at the service line. Miller also had 11 digs for the Indians against Belmond-Klemme. Senior Jessa Loges was 7-of-7 at the service line. Sophomore Keevan Jones was 20-of-21 at the line.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Indians traveled Boone High School for a tournament. They went 3-2 on the day with wins against Boone, Algona and Ames. They were defeated by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Ankeny.

The Indians host Bishop-Garrigan on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and travel to Clear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 3.

