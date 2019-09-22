{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City volleyball team beat West Hancock on Tuesday, Sept, 17, in four sets.

The Eagles won set two 25-22, but dropped sets one, three, and four by scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-5. 

Junior Kaylee Miller paced the Indians with 15 kills, with sophomore Shae Dillavoue close behind with 13. Junior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 20 digs. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Senior Emma Hovenga had an outstanding match, with 43 assists on the day, along with seven aces. 

Forest City will play on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when they travel to Belmond-Klemme. On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Indians travel to Boone High School for tournament action.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments