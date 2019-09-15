{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City volleyball team beat North Iowa three sets to one on Tuesday, Sept. 10. 

The Indians won the first two sets by scores of 25-11 and 25-20, before losing set three, 25-22. In set four, the two teams battled to a 26-24 score, with Forest City grabbing the win. 

Sophomore Shae Dillavou led the team with 15 kills, while Kaylee Miller had 13, to go along with 16 digs. Senior Emma Hovenga had 37 out of the Indians' 30 assists. 

The Indians improved to 4-0 on the season, while North Iowa lost their first match of the season. 

The Indians will host West Hancock on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and will host a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 21.

