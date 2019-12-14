{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City wrestling team won two of its matches during the West Hancock quad meet on Thursday.

Austin Kelso is looking to escape from Osage's Conner Smith.

The Indians won 66-10 against Newman Catholic, winning five matches by fall, four by forfeit and one each decision, major decision and technical fall.

Hayden Hoffmeyer (145 pounds), Wyatt Gelhaus (152), Kristian Gunderson (160), Reese Moore (182), Drake Freeman (195), Austin Kelson (285), Austin Kirschbaum (132) and Kaleb Umbaugh (138) each won their matches.

Against West Hancock, the Indians won four matches by fall, three by forfeit and two decisions.

Kaleb Umbaugh (138 pounds), Hayden Hoffmeyer (145), Kristian Gunderson (160), Reese Moore (182), Drake Freeman (195), Robay Birri (106), Kellen Moore (120) and Austin Kirschbaum (132) each won their matches.

Forest City lost its match against Osage, winning three matches by fall and one by decision.

Austin Kirschbaum (132), Reese Moore (182) and Robay Birri (106) each won their matches.

Forest City competes in Humboldt

The Forest City wrestling team competed in the Humbodlt Joe Fitch Invitational on Dec. 6.

Kellen Moore won his three rounds at 120 pounds by decision, fall and a major decision.

Kristian Gunderson won his three rounds at 160 pounds by fall, medical forfeit and fall.

Reese Moore won his three rounds at 182 pounds by two falls and a medical forfeit.

