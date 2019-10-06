The Forest City volleyball team improved to 14-9 with a three set victory over Clear Lake on the road Thursday, Oct. 3.
The Indians won 25-14, 25-14 and 25-16.
Sophomore Shae Dillavou led Forest City with nine kills, while sophomore Regan Helgeson had eight.
Junior Ellie Caylor had a big night with a team-leading 13 digs, and also was 14 for 14 from the service line.
Three others were perfect with their serves: sophomore Keevan Jones (14 for 14), junior Kaylee Miller (14 for 14) and senior Erin Caylor (5 for 5).
Senior Emma Hovenga led the Indians with 22 assists and was 13 for 14 from the service line.
The Forest City volleyball team had a slow start Tuesday, Oct. 1, but recovered to down Bishop Garrigan in four sets at home.
You have free articles remaining.
The win was Forest City's third straight and the Indians improved to 13-9.
Junior Kaylee Miller paced the Indians with 14 kills, 15 digs, six blocks and two aces while hitting a perfect 21-of-21 serves.
Senior Emma Hovenga also had a big night with 33 assists and nine digs, while hitting 13-of-15 serves and three aces.
Sophomore Keevan Jones was 18 for 19 from the service line and had 10 digs, while senior Kallista Larson had 10 kills.
Forest City will be at Lake Mills on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.