20190917-OHS XC2034.jpg

Joey Hovinga runs for Forest City at the Osage cross country meet.

 MARY KLAES THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE

Forest City sophomore Joey Hovinga won the West Fork Cross Country Invitational on Monday at the Linn Grove Golf Course.

The West Fork boy's cross country team dominated its own invitational with 43 points, besting second-place finisher Newman Catholic by 28 points by placing three runners in the Top 10.

As a team, Forest City finished fourth behind Central Springs and ahead of North Butler.

Hovinga won the meet with a time of 12:13, while five other Indians runners finished in the Top 25: junior Javin Pedelty (18:53) was 20th, junior Caleb Buffington (19:01) was 21st, freshman Ethan Johnson (19:04) was 22nd, sophomore Alex Mata (19:07) was 23rd, and junior Ryan Korthals (19:10) was 24th.

GIRLS

In the girls meet, Forest City finished third behind Newman Catholic and West Fork and ahead of North Iowa. 

Senior Anna Lehmann was the top Indians finisher with a time of 22:27, while junior Emalee Warren (22:34) was 10th, and senior Abby Wirtjes (23:35) was 18th.

Finishing just outside the Top 25 were freshman Hannah Lunning in 26th and freshman Lily Nelson in 27th. 

Forest City boys third in Panther Invitational

In the Panther Invitational 3K run Thursday in Manly, the Saints finished third behind West Fork and Hampton-Dumont.

The top finisher for Forest City was Parker Gayther in ninth with a time of 14:04.2. Other Saints finishing in the Top 20 were: Dawson Sharp (14:17.7) in 15th, and Jason Betts (14:28.6) in 19th. 

In the girls meet, Emilie Weaver finished 19th, while Elise Wirtjes placed 21st.

The Indians were scheduled to run on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Garner Invitational.

