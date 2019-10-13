{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City football team got blown out by the Clear Lake Lions, 35-0, on Friday, Oct. 11, as the Lions defense shut out their opponent for the third straight game. 

Sophomore Carter Bruckoff and senior Riley Helgeson split quarterback duties for the day, with Bruckhoff going 1-of-7 through the air for 17 yards. Helgeson was more successful, but not by much. He went 4-of-6 for 41 yards passing. 

The running game was a disaster against the Lions' stout defense. The Indians ran the ball 31 times for a total of -6 yards. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The only bright spot for the Indians was the pass rush, which sacked Clear Lake quarterback Jaylen DeVries three times. 

With the loss, the Indians fell to 2-5 on the season. They will finish up their road schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at Iowa Falls-Alden. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments