The Forest City football team got blown out by the Clear Lake Lions, 35-0, on Friday, Oct. 11, as the Lions defense shut out their opponent for the third straight game.
Sophomore Carter Bruckoff and senior Riley Helgeson split quarterback duties for the day, with Bruckhoff going 1-of-7 through the air for 17 yards. Helgeson was more successful, but not by much. He went 4-of-6 for 41 yards passing.
The running game was a disaster against the Lions' stout defense. The Indians ran the ball 31 times for a total of -6 yards.
The only bright spot for the Indians was the pass rush, which sacked Clear Lake quarterback Jaylen DeVries three times.
With the loss, the Indians fell to 2-5 on the season. They will finish up their road schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at Iowa Falls-Alden.
FC FB 1
Ben Mamaras nearly intercepts the Clear Lake pass.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 2
Forest City's #19 Brock Moore narrowly blocks the pass from Clear Lake's DeVries.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 3
Clear Lake wide receiver Kody Kearns is tackled, as Jaden O'Brien-Green looks on.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 4
Forest City's #40 Reese Moore charges into the defense of Clear Lake.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 5
Forest City's defensive lineman Kaden Hagy with the tackle for loss.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 6
Forest City quarterback Riley Helgeson's pass attempt to Michael Olson.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 7
Riley Helgeson with the snap from Devin Alamsya.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 8
Forest City running back Kristian Gunderson being pursued by Clear Lake's Max Deike.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 9
Forest City wide receiver Brandon Leber adds some yards after catching the pass from Riley Helgeson.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 10
Jaylen DeVries bobbles the snap while Forest City's Michael Olson snatches the fumble.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 11
Michael Olson tackles the Clear Lake quarterback for a loss.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 12
The pass attempt by Clear Lake was well defended by Moore and Umbaugh.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 13
Riley Helgeson with the hand off to Kristian Gunderson.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
