The Forest City football team lost by two touchdowns to the Midgets on Friday, Aug. 30, as Forest City dropped their first game of the season, 26-12.

It was Forest City's 20th straight loss, dating back to the final game of the 2016 season.

The Indians will play, at home, Friday, Sept. 6, against Spirit Lake. 

