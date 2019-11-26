{{featured_button_text}}
Forest City High School wrestling team

(front row, from left) Blake Skjeie, Adam Trunkhill, Brock Moore, Nate Doden, Shad Wooge, Robay Birri, Kagan Benton, Kellen Moore, Ethan Sesker, Wyatt Gelhaus and Jesse Hare. (middle row) Coach Steve Staudt, Coach Matt Sesker, Liberty Feldman, Kadin Fleener, Reese Moore, Kristian Gunderson, Caleb Cooper, Dilan Krull, Audrey Bennett and Coach Andy Eastvold. (back row) Kaden Hagy, Austin Kelso, Kaleb Umbaugh, Austin Kirschbaum, Drake Freeman, Hayden Hoffmeyer, Joseph Ray, Carson Buffington and Hunter Thorson.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
