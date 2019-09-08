{{featured_button_text}}
The Forest City girls cross country team finished sixth overall at the Newman Catholic Invitational on September 3, with an average time of 24:54.

Their top finisher was freshman Lily Nelson, who finished 20th overall, with a time of 23:40.6.

The Indians' boys team finished eighth overall. Sophomore Joey Hovinga was the Indians' top runner, finishing with a time of 18:23.2.

The Indians run Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Belmond-Klemme.

