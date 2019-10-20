The Forest City girls cross country team finished fifth overall at the Top of Iowa Conference cross country meet, as the Indians finished one spot ahead of St. Ansgar.
Freshman Lily Nelson was the Indians' top finisher, running a time of 21:32 to finish ninth overall. Senior Anna Lehman was close behind, finishing 14th at 21:49.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Joey Hovinga was the top boys finisher, running an 18:15 to finish 17th overall. Junior Caleb Buffington finished 20th, at 18:29.
TOI Conference XC 1
TOI Conference XC 2
TOI Conference XC 3
TOI Conference XC 4
TOI Conference XC 5
TOI Conference XC 6
TOI Conference XC 7
TOI Conference XC 8
TOI Conference XC 9
TOI Conference XC 10
TOI Conference XC 11
TOI Conference XC 12
TOI Conference XC 13
TOI Conference XC 14
TOI Conference XC 15
TOI Conference XC 16
TOI Conference XC 17
TOI Conference XC 18
TOI Conference XC 19
TOI Conference XC 20
TOI Conference XC 21
TOI Conference XC 22
TOI Conference XC 23
TOI Conference XC 24
TOI Conference XC 25
TOI Conference XC 26
TOI Conference XC 27
TOI Conference XC 28
TOI Conference XC 29
TOI Conference XC 30
TOI Conference XC 31
TOI Conference XC 32
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.