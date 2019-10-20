{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City girls cross country team finished fifth overall at the Top of Iowa Conference cross country meet, as the Indians finished one spot ahead of St. Ansgar. 

Freshman Lily Nelson was the Indians' top finisher, running a time of 21:32 to finish ninth overall. Senior Anna Lehman was close behind, finishing 14th at 21:49. 

Joey Hovinga was the top boys finisher, running an 18:15 to finish 17th overall. Junior Caleb Buffington finished 20th, at 18:29.

