The Forest City girls cross country team finished fifth overall at the Clear Lake Invitational, held in Ventura, on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Indians finished with a spread of 3:03.0.
Their top finisher was freshman Lily Nelson, who ran a 23:32.2 to finish 14th. Senior Anna Lehmann was the Indians next finisher, as she finished 23rd overall with a time of 24:12.9.
The Forest City boys team finished eighth, with sophomore Joey Hovinga pacing the Indians with a time of 18:19.7, good for ninth place.
This week, the Indians were scheduled to run at Rockwell-Swaledale on Tuesday, Sept. 23. They travel to Central Springs on Thursday, Sept. 26.
