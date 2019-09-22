{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City girls cross country team finished fifth overall at the Clear Lake Invitational, held in Ventura, on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The Indians finished with a spread of 3:03.0. 

Their top finisher was freshman Lily Nelson, who ran a 23:32.2 to finish 14th. Senior Anna Lehmann was the Indians next finisher, as she finished 23rd overall with a time of 24:12.9.

The Forest City boys team finished eighth, with sophomore Joey Hovinga pacing the Indians with a time of 18:19.7, good for ninth place. 

This week, the Indians were scheduled to run at Rockwell-Swaledale on Tuesday, Sept. 23. They travel to Central Springs on Thursday, Sept. 26.

