The Forest City girls basketball team won their second game of the season on Friday against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 43-31.
The Indians improved to 3-0 with the double-digit victory over West Fork on Saturday and have outscored their opponents by an average of 24 points so far this season.
Sophomore Shae Dillavou had a game-high 12 points on Saturday, while sophomore Raegan Helgesen and senior Kallista Larson both pulled down nine rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
For West Fork (1-3), Makenzie Fessler also scored a game-high 12 points.
Forest City hosts North Union on Tuesday and is at North Iowa on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.