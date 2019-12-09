{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City girls basketball team won their second game of the season on Friday against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 43-31.

The Indians improved to 3-0 with the double-digit victory over West Fork on Saturday and have outscored their opponents by an average of 24 points so far this season.

Sophomore Shae Dillavou had a game-high 12 points on Saturday, while sophomore Raegan Helgesen and senior Kallista Larson both pulled down nine rebounds.

For West Fork (1-3), Makenzie Fessler also scored a game-high 12 points.

Forest City hosts North Union on Tuesday and is at North Iowa on Friday.

