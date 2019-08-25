{{featured_button_text}}

As the sun was going down on a warm August night in North Iowa, the bright lights came on for the first time this season. It was Friday night and football was being played. 

On Friday, Aug. 23, the Forest City Indians traveled to Mason City, to take on the Mohawks in a preseason scrimmage game.

The night was a bit jumbled. It began with the varsity and junior varsity teams facing their Forest City counterparts at opposite end zones, practicing red zone offense, field goals, and other drills.

Once the full scrimmage began, the intensity increased. There were a few big hits, some impressive catches, several fumbles and a couple questionable calls from the referees, a sign of football season.

Overall, both Forest City and Mason City football fans have a lot to look forward to as their teams seasons begin action on the gridiron this week.

