Spirit Lake 54, Forest City 6

Spirit Lake had the upper hand in the Friday, Sept. 6 54-6 rout of Forest City.

Forest City was limited to -13 yards on the ground.

Riley Helgeson passed for 85 yards and threw a 38-yard scoring strike to Brandon Leber for the lone Forest City score.

The Indians (0-2) look for their first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 13, when the entertain Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

