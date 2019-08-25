The Forest City High School football team has begun its season, though its numbers are a little smaller than seniors Drake Bang and Riley Helgeson would like to see.
Bang, No. 7, who plays receiver while on offense and safety on defense, said he’s been on the team for all four years of high school and enjoys the Friday night games the best.
“Friday night games are the best,” he said. “I love playing on the team, I love playing the game I’ve played all my life.”
Thought there are only seven seniors on the team, Bang said they’ve been in it all together, and “it’s been a blast.”
Team-wise, Bang said the goal is to rebuild the football culture rather than solely focusing on winning the state championships.
“I’d really like to win a game, but if we don’t this year, I’m not going to be disappointed because I know we’re going to change the culture a lot, and I can really see the positivity in our team,” he said. “I think that’s the one goal. Just teamwork and changing the culture.”
Helgeson, No. 14, who plays quarterback, said the goal for the year is to get better at every practice and every game and hopefully they will have a stronger team next year.
“Hopefully what our senior class can leave behind the returning players can build off of and build a strong season for next year,” he said.
The best thing about this year’s team is that it’s hard-working, the players work together well and they don’t give up on each other, Helgeson said.
