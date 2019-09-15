After two full seasons and 1,065 days, the Forest City football team can finally call themselves winners.
On Friday, Sept. 13, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, the Indians got the win its players and fans have long waited for, as the team beat the Cowboys by a decisive score of 45-6.
Forest City will have a tough challenge next week, as they travel to Britt to face West Hancock, Iowa's No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A.
