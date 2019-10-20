The Forest City football team lost to Iowa Falls-Alden by 29 points on Friday, Oct. 18, as the Cadets beat the Indians 35-6.
Sophomore Carter Bruckhoff and senior Riley Helgeson split quarterbacking duties, as Bruckhoff went 6-of-12 passing for 88 yards, and Helgeson went 2-of-13 for 22 yards.
Sophomore running back Reese Moore had the best day on offense for the Indians. Moore carried the ball 12 times and rushed for 69 yards.
With the loss, the Indians fell to 2-6. They will finish up the 2019 season with a home game against Crestwood on Friday night.
