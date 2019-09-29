{{featured_button_text}}

Forest City fell to 1-4, losing to New Hampton, on the road, 43-7, Friday, Sept. 27.

The Indians scored their only touchdown at 1:21 of the second quarter when senior quarterback Riley Helgeson completed a 2-yard pass to junior Michael Olson.

Helgeson was 5-of-13 for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore Reese Moore led Forest City on the ground with 38 yards on seven carries. Senior Kristian Gunderson had 35 yards on 12 attempts. On defense, both players, and also sophomore Andrew Snyder, led the Indians with 7.5 tackles each.

The Indians are home on Friday, Oct. 4, hosting Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

