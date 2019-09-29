Forest City fell to 1-4, losing to New Hampton, on the road, 43-7, Friday, Sept. 27.
The Indians scored their only touchdown at 1:21 of the second quarter when senior quarterback Riley Helgeson completed a 2-yard pass to junior Michael Olson.
Helgeson was 5-of-13 for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore Reese Moore led Forest City on the ground with 38 yards on seven carries. Senior Kristian Gunderson had 35 yards on 12 attempts. On defense, both players, and also sophomore Andrew Snyder, led the Indians with 7.5 tackles each.
The Indians are home on Friday, Oct. 4, hosting Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
FC FB 9
The Forest City cheer squad keeps spirits high during the second quarter.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 1
Forest City Indians' defenders Snyder and Mamaras rush the Chickasaw quarterback.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 2
Forest City linebacker Reese Moore tackles the New Hampton running back.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 3
Forest City quarterback Riley Helgeson with the pass attempt.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 4
Forest City running back Kristian Gunderson with the ball for the Indians.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 5
Kirshbaum and Bang tackle Ferrie to the ground.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 6
Kristian Gunderson weaves his way behind lead blockers.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 7
Reese Moore eyes the Chickasaw defenders.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
FC FB 8
Riley Helgeson play action bootleg.
ZACH RAULIE
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
