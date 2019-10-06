{{featured_button_text}}

Forest City improved to 2-4 with a hard-fought 14-12 victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday, Oct. 4, at home.

After falling behind 12-0, the Indians turned it on in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns for the win.

The first came came with 8:27 remaining in the game when senior quarterback Riley Helgeson hit junior receiver Xavier Holland for a 9-yard touchdown.

Then with just 32 seconds left in the game, sophomore Reese Moore bulled his way into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run for the winning score.

Helgeson was 8-of-14 passing for 58 yards and one TD, while Moore led the Indians' ground attack with 73 yards on 21 carries.

Forest City hosts Clear Lake on Friday, Oct, 11.

