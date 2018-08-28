FOREST CITY | Darin Fisher shot a two-day total of 134 to win his second straight Bear Creek Pro-Am on Aug. 17-18.
Fisher is the head pro at the Preserve at Rathburn Lake in Moravia.
Matt Jennings finished second in the pro standings with a two-day total of 135. Chris Black was third, shooting 136.
Jay Monahan from Terradyne Country Club in Wichita, Kansas, won the Pro Shoot Out.
Winners of the team competition were Mitch Storby, Jade Johnson, Mike Korthals and Mike Vinci, who had a two-day net score of 103.84.
Placing second were Juliana Burkholder, Greg Uhrik, Ryan Flickinger and Josh Litrell, who scored 104.52.
Finishing third at 104.76 were Bob Tumilson, Brandon Wood, Steve Wyborny and Matt Wyborny.
This year 18 pros and 104 amateurs participated in the Bear Creek Pro-Am.
The amateur team that won the Ice Bucket Tournament the night before the Pro-Am consisted of Steve Lilliqust, Levi Litzel, Tony Mona and Matt Boyer.
