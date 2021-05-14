Bennett Berger hopes to carry on family tradition of success in golf

Although he spends more time working on the course than playing on it, every now and again, Bob will remind his son just how good he can be.

"Last year we were playing during one of his first couple rounds and he shot one-under out of nowhere, and I was not expecting that," Bennett said. "He can definitely still get it around."

Bob has worked as the course superintendent at Rice Lake for the past two decades. When he was in high school at Rockwell-Swaledale, his father worked as the superintendent for Linn Grove Country Club in Rockwell.

Similar to his son, Bob experienced plenty of success in high school after many days working for, and playing with, his own father. Bob shot a 73-74 at Atlantic Golf Club to win medalist honors at the state golf meet in 1989.

By his own admittance, watching his son play might be more nerve-racking than back in the day, when he played.

“Watching him play for four hours, it’s an absolute blast,” Bob said. “But at the same time, it wears on you because you’re so nervous. You want your kid to do the best he can at all times, you know?”