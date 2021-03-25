'A fun challenge': Forest City girls track and field readies for spring season

The Forest City girls track and field program has been somewhat of a powerhouse over the past five years.

The Indians won the Top of Iowa West conference title in 2018 and 2019, and had high hopes for making it a three-peat before the start of the 2020 spring season.

“On paper we had a super good shot at that, barring nothing bad happened,” Forest City girls track and field head coach Jason Sopko said.

As we all know, that bad thing did happen. The spring season was canceled due to COVID-19. Coaches across the state are now trying to put the missed season in the rear-view mirror and focus on this year.

At Forest City, the Indians are bound to experience some challenges this spring. However, the goal of winning the conference title still remains the same.

“This year will be a little bit closer. Our numbers are a little bit down and I know there’s some talented girls in our conference,” Sopko said. “We’ll have to fill some spots and hopefully we’ll be right in the mix.”

The Indians have only six returners that ran in 2019 on the conference championship team. The rest are younger athletes that will grow as the season goes on.

