'A fun challenge': Forest City girls track and field readies for spring season
alert top story
SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW | FOREST CITY GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

'A fun challenge': Forest City girls track and field readies for spring season

The Forest City girls track and field program has been somewhat of a powerhouse over the past five years.

The Indians won the Top of Iowa West conference title in 2018 and 2019, and had high hopes for making it a three-peat before the start of the 2020 spring season.

FC girls track 3.jpg

Forest City girls work on conditioning ahead of the 2021 spring sports season.

“On paper we had a super good shot at that, barring nothing bad happened,” Forest City girls track and field head coach Jason Sopko said.

As we all know, that bad thing did happen. The spring season was canceled due to COVID-19. Coaches across the state are now trying to put the missed season in the rear-view mirror and focus on this year.

At Forest City, the Indians are bound to experience some challenges this spring. However, the goal of winning the conference title still remains the same.

“This year will be a little bit closer. Our numbers are a little bit down and I know there’s some talented girls in our conference,” Sopko said. “We’ll have to fill some spots and hopefully we’ll be right in the mix.”

The Indians have only six returners that ran in 2019 on the conference championship team. The rest are younger athletes that will grow as the season goes on.

FC girls track 2.jpg

Forest City girls work on conditioning ahead of the 2021 spring sports season.

The last time the sophomores and freshman ran in a track meet was in middle school. But Sopko has confidence in his underclassmen, as many of them ran on the team that won the middle school conference meet.

He also has confidence that the six upperclassmen will be strong leaders that show the younger girls what the program is all about.

“I feel like there’s a lot of younger girls, like freshmen and sophomores, that didn’t get to run that have lots of potential and can really help the team,” senior Ellie Caylor said.

Caylor is a returning state-qualifying sprinter who ran in the distance medley at the blue oval in both her freshmen and sophomore year. While the goal is to get back to the blue oval again, being a role model to her teammates is just as important.

Caylor, along with fellow state qualifying senior Hannah Good, both remember their time spent at Drake Stadium fondly.

FC girls track 1.jpg

Forest City girls work on conditioning ahead of the 2021 spring sports season.

“It was a big deal for us because we were so young and that gave us a lot of confidence,” Good said. “It just continued into this season as well and we want to bring along the younger girls.”

Good and Caylor are two of the five returning state qualifiers who will be relied on heavily at the start of the season. Putting the rest of the team together will be what Sopko calls ‘a fun challenge.’

Forest City starts its season on April 6 at Clear Lake.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

FOREST CITY GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD PREVIEW

Head coach: Jason Sopko

Assistant coaches: Kamille Goepel, Ali Sundermann

Last year: N/A

Coach outlook: We feel that mid-distance and up will be our strength as a team. We will not have a lot of experience in high school meets, but we do have five girls returning that have competed at the state track meet. We are going to rely on younger girls to fill spots lost to graduation the past two years. We do have some promise with the underclassmen. With missing last season, this year will be a fun challenge in fitting all the pieces together for a competitive team. - Coach Jason Sopko

Schedule:

Tues, April 6th at Clear Lake Early Bird

Thursday, April 8th at Nevada Relays

Tuesday, April 13th at Cowgirl Relays - Clarion

Thursday, April 15th at North Iowa Relays

Friday, April 16th at Garrigan Relays - Algona

Monday, April 19th at Bengal Relays - Gilbert

Tuesday, April 20th at Cardinal Relays - Garner

Thursday, April 22th at ELC Relays - Estherville

Tuesday, April 27th at Indian Relays - Forest City

Friday, April 30th at Hampton CO-ED

Monday, May 3rd at Garner CO-ED

Thursday, May 6th at TIC Conference Eagle Grove

