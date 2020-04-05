Sponsored Easter lilies deliver loving message to seniors

The self-isolation brought on by COVID-19 can be difficult for many people, particularly senior citizens at care and assisted living facility, but local communities are making sure these people know they are not alone.
Steve Peterson, owner of Three Oaks Greenhouse and Floral in Lake Mills, said he had all his Easter lilies ordered to supply the local churches, but the COVID-19 struck, and all the churches canceled their orders.
No services, means no lilies needed for the altar.
“So all of a sudden I had all these lilies ordered and no place for them other than what we might possibly sell off the floor,” he said.
Typically, he sells 80 to 100 Easter lilies to churches and out of the store, and he orders his lilies from Red Oak Greenhouse, a grower in Red Oak that usually grows more than 100,000 lilies a year. That grower also had a slew of cancellations.
As he didn’t want to cancel his own order of 80 lilies, Peterson said he told them to “go on and send them to me; I’ll figure it out.”
With the lilies still coming his way, Peterson said he had to think of what to do with most of them, and the people in the care centers had been on his mind lately.
“They’re all in quarantine, and they’re pretty brokenhearted and stuff,” he said. “They don’t understand this. They just know they’re not getting any guests and are stuck in their rooms.”
Peterson said he thought he’ll just give the lilies all to the care centers, but he couldn’t just pick and choose which residents got flowers; he also thought the staff members at the centers are put under so much pressure about this pandemic, too, and they should get some lilies as well.
Lake Mills Care Center Provisional Administrator Krystal Thoe said it’s been challenging trying to get their residents to spend some time with their loved ones through video calls.
“We value our community involvement in the facility more than ever now because you can just [see] our building isn’t as vibrant without visitors,” Thoe said. “We’ve had a lot of questions and changes and conditions, and just people feeling like they need more updates and more validation because it can be really hard to not be with your loved ones or see them.”
When Peterson called to see if the care center would be interested, Thoe said she immediately got a little emotional.
“When you take away people’s availability to connect, it really does emotionally impact them, so this will be a good win for everybody,” she said. “It’s a great thing. They’re real heroes. Everybody contributing is awesome.”
Since the shop is in Lake Mills, Peterson initially looked at just the Lake Mills Care Center and Mills Harbour Assisted Living, for which he had to get 160 lilies, one for each resident and staff member.
That’s a lot of lilies, and Peterson said he wanted to get the community in on it, so he cut the price of the lilies in his shop from $29.99 to $17, just covering the costs of the lilies, including the costs of the plant material, delivery and having the shop’s employees handling it.
“I just wanted to cut the price hard so everybody would do it,” he said.
The floral shop announced the program in a Facebook Live video on their page March 24, marking the start of a successful campaign.
“It was like, 10 minutes, the phone started ringing, we had all these people calling,” Peterson said.
Lake Mills resident Pat Anderson, who sponsored more than one lily, said she felt sponsoring lilies was important to do and it was something she could do to help the residents and support her local business.
“The residents in these care facilities and the assisted living, they need to know that there are people out here who care for them,” she said. “And that also goes for the employees of these places, and need to know that they are appreciated in everything that they do for these residents, and I think that this is just a small way that we can say thank you.”
After just two hours, Peterson decided to expand the program to include the Forest Plaza Assisted Living and Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, adding another 160 lilies needed and bringing the total to 320 lilies needing to be sponsored.
“I didn’t care, but I knew there was no way I would sell 320 lilies for this, and whatever we didn’t sell I’d just donate,” Peterson said.
At the end of the day, about 50 lilies had already been sponsored. As of Tuesday, March 31, there were 275 lilies already sponsored. Another 10 lilies were sponsored by Thursday morning, leaving just 35 lilies for the shop to donate.
“The response has been phenomenal,” he said. “Way, way, way more than I thought.”
Peterson said the response surprised him, as he expected to have to donate around 150 lilies, but it also didn’t really surprise him because the two communities are “like that.”
“They really step up to the plate when people need help,” he said.
Peterson said he wished he could take the lilies right to the residents’ doors, but that’s unfortunately impossible, so they’ll just be dropping them off outside the centers and the staff will be taking them inside.
“I can’t wait to deliver them,” he said.
Thoe said she hasn’t yet told the staff or residents at the care center about the lilies, so when they come it’ll be a true surprise for them.
“We just hope that it’ll bring a lot of great joy and some peaceful feeling during this unknown time,” she said.
Though people sponsoring a lily couldn’t specify who they wanted it to go to in the care centers, each lily came with a list of each person who donated and sponsored a lily along with a thank-you cover letter for staff members a nice verse for residents, according to Peterson.
“You randomly send but your name’s going to be acknowledged on the list,” he said.
Three Oaks Greenhouse and Floral accepted donations and sponsorships up until the day the lilies were delivered, and did not accept any more sponsorships once they had 320 lilies sponsored.
Peterson received the lilies at 2 p.m. Thursday and dropped them off at the care centers Friday morning, starting with the Lake Mills Care Center and Harbour Mills then moving to Forest City.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!