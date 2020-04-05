Sponsored Easter lilies deliver loving message to seniors

That’s a lot of lilies, and Peterson said he wanted to get the community in on it, so he cut the price of the lilies in his shop from $29.99 to $17, just covering the costs of the lilies, including the costs of the plant material, delivery and having the shop’s employees handling it.

“I just wanted to cut the price hard so everybody would do it,” he said.

The floral shop announced the program in a Facebook Live video on their page March 24, marking the start of a successful campaign.

“It was like, 10 minutes, the phone started ringing, we had all these people calling,” Peterson said.

Lake Mills resident Pat Anderson, who sponsored more than one lily, said she felt sponsoring lilies was important to do and it was something she could do to help the residents and support her local business.

“The residents in these care facilities and the assisted living, they need to know that there are people out here who care for them,” she said. “And that also goes for the employees of these places, and need to know that they are appreciated in everything that they do for these residents, and I think that this is just a small way that we can say thank you.”