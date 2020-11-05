Smith brings rural values, issues to Winnebago County Board of Supervisors

Susan Smith of rural Lake Mills says she considers working with people to resolve concerns as one of her primary strengths that will serve her well in her latest role as newly elected Winnebago County Supervisor.

Smith, a Republican, defeated Democrat candidate Steven Peterson by a 1,065 to 615 vote margin for the District 2 seat last on election night, garnering 52 percent of the vote. She also defeated Dan Kirschbaum and Gary Nelson, who ran as independents following primary defeats.

Smith said it was a very competitive district.

“I ran on approachability and accountability,” Smith said. “I feel that I am easy to talk to, anyone can contact me with concerns, and I will be accessible to them. I will know who to talk to and get answers for people.”

Smith has been a northern Iowa farmer for more than 40 years, farming with her late husband, Randy, southwest of Lake Mills and more recently with her son, Tyler.

In addition to traditional corn and soybean crops, Smith noted that she has raised snapping turtles for export to China for nearly 15 years. The Buffalo Center native and former Thompson resident has lived in Winnebago County her whole life.