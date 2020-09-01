Sen. Ernst visits Forest City FAVA center

FAVA support staff Jen Cleveland said she was impressed that Ernst wanted to come and talk to the small staff of FAVA and is optimistic that she will follow through with the visit and do the things they asked.

“I think it went great,” Cleveland said. “I always have a lot of things to say, and I’m always opinionated on how we can make things better, and I’m glad that she’s taking what we have to say to heart, so that really means a lot that she comes here and wants to help.”

During the visit, Cleveland and the other FAVA workers explained the situation they’re in, from how they can help veterans to all the walls they’ve run into while trying to stretch their dollars and use them to help the veterans as much as possible.

One of the big takeaways for Ernst was making sure the dollars FAVA is given are flexible and can be used to help the veterans in the ways they need it.

“One of the most striking examples I have heard before is when a veteran owns a home, those dollars can’t be used to help pay for the mortgage, but they can be used on rent, and if a veteran owns a home, they shouldn’t be penalized for owning a home when they run into hard times, so that’s a big takeaway, flexibility,” she said.