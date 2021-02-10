Schluter grows Hometown Creations, adds Body & Skin Rejuvenation

Additional Hometown Creations inventory includes furniture items, home décor, purses, candles, essential oils, floral arrangements, knits, wood crafts, painting products, and T-shirts. A T-shirt party is already scheduled at the store on March 6.

Schluter intends to use basement space for future vendor events. The combined upstairs space where the two businesses are housed measures about 30 by 80 feet. The basement is nearly as large.

“It is a full basement,” said Schluter. “It is not a dungeon and we are going to utilize all that space. All vendors do something a little different and we want to have many of them in that space and provide some unique ‘create your own’ products.”

Hometown Creations shopping hours are 2-6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. When additional staff is soon added, Schluter plans to expand the shopping hours. For now, she thanks her mother, Gayle Anderson of Mason City, and her daughter, 14-year-old Cadie, for helping her cover the shop when she cannot cover both businesses herself.