The Forest City Rotary Club is taking registration for teams wanting to participate in their fundraiser called Race for Rotary - Think Amazing Race with a Purpose.
The race will held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Form a team of two to six people to race the clock and each other to decipher clues which will bring you to destinations throughout the community. Only when the tasks are completed, which could include physical or mental challenges, can you move onto the next destination.
The top three teams will also receive prizes.
The cost is $100 per team. Those registering prior to Sept. 15, will receive T-shirts and a goody bag.
Registration forms can be found at Forest City Rotary’s Facebook page or their website at www.forestcityrotary.org.
Businesses or individuals that want to sponsor the event are also welcomed.
For more information, contact Liz Smith at 585-4636.
