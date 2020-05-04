Road resurfacing coming in Winnebago County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Mathy Construction Co., of Onalaska, Wisconsin, for road resurfacing scheduled to begin in June.

The $3.8 million contract includes 17 miles of asphalt resurfacing and cold in-place recycling in four locations in Winnebago County:

A16 – From Scarville, west 8 miles to R34

R50 – From Highway 9, north 3 miles to A30

A38 – From Highway 69, east 4 miles to R72 (Winnebago Church)

Buffalo Center Outer Limits (including 10th Ave., 12th Ave. and 440th St.)

Construction is expected to start in mid-June with periodic short-term closures for recycling, paving, shouldering and painting. The contractor will have 90 working days to complete the work.

Road closures will be confined to two-mile segments, maintaining access for local traffic and opening to through traffic each evening. No detours will be posted so the public is encouraged to avoid active construction zones by using alternate paved routes. Some delays and inconveniences are expected.

The projects will be funded primarily from Road Use Tax programs. Less than 5% will be paid directly from the County’s Secondary Road Fund. The new pavement is expected to last about 20 years with routine maintenance.

For up-to-date information on county road construction, sign up for notifications on the Iowa County Roads webpage at https://www.iceasb.org/road-notifications/subscribe, follow Winnebago County on Facebook at @winnebagocountyiowa, or contact the County Engineer’s Office.

