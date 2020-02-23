Reese Moore leads Forest City wrestling family at state

On opening day of the Class 2A Iowa High School wrestling tournament, three Forest City wrestlers ended their season with disappointing losses, while Indians sophomore Reese Moore advanced to Day 2 of the tournament.
At 182 pounds, Moore also snagged a first-round victory, beating Mitch Mayberry of Glenwood by an 8-7 decision.
He advanced to the semis, beating West Delaware senior Jack Neuhaus by fall at 3:27. Moore then lost to Creston junior Jackson Kinsella by a 4-2 decision in the semis, as Kinsella clinched a spot in the finals.
Moore then won both his consolation round matches to take third on the podium.
In the 113-pound weight class, Forest City freshman Kellen Moore lost in his first-round match to Center Point-Urbana junior Cole Whitehead by a 3-1 decision. Moore then lost in the consolation round to Aybren Moore of Atlantic, this time by a 4-3 decision.
At 120 pounds, Brock Moore of Forest City also lost his first round match, falling to Colby Lillegard of Bondurant-Farrar by a 9-3 decision. Moore then beat Independence freshman Carter Straw to advance to the next round of the consolation bracket.
On Saturday, Moore went on to win his next two matches, before losing to EML's Dominik Ridout by major decision, 9-0, and KUCA's Benjamin Schmitz to take sixth place.
In the 152-pound weight class, Forest City senior Kristian Gunderson lost his first round match to Prairie City-Monroe Colby Tool. Gunderson wrestled Alex Casey of Anamosa in the consolation round, and advanced with an 8-1 decision.
Gunderson won one more match before losing to Emmetsburg's Bret Hoyman by a 5-3 decision. He lost again, this time against Colby Tool of Monroe by a 3-1 decision to take eighth place on the podium.