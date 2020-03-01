Q&A with Rice Lake Golf Course board president

A: The Rice Lake Golf & Country Club Board of Directors is trying to be proactive to address income and expense issues before they become a huge burden. We will continue to be fiscally responsible as a board to ensure our members, stockholders and the general public have the best course to play in North Iowa. Many courses over the year have been turned over to cities and counties to run, and that has taken them off the tax roll. We continue to be strong, and our mission is to always provide our members, stockholders and the general public with the best 18-hole course in North Iowa. Our board and staff are dedicated to providing the best golfing experience to our members, stockholders and guests and look forward to being considered one of the premier golf courses in North Iowa and southern Minnesota for many years to come.