Peace by Peace: Lake Mills comedian branches out

Dad. Husband. Emcee. Activist. Social-media personality. Entertainer. That may seem like a lot of different shoes for one person to fill, but this schedule is busy by design.

Lake Mills Comedian Day Peace is the owner of those shoes, and he wears each of them with a sense of adventure.

“I just want to do new things – explore new venues and areas,” said Peace. “I want to keep taking this (career) as high as I can.”

Peace, 37, has 11 years of comedy under his feet, and stepped into the North Iowa comedy scene in 2017, heading up everything from ticketed shows to open mic nights to annual charity events.

In the five years he’s been here, he’s also produced comedy shows, launched a podcast, opened for nationally known comedians Rain Pryor and Marlon Wayans, and Peace also managed to record two albums.

His album “Peace of Mind: Side B” hit Amazon and iTunes on Friday, having reached the top spot in presales on both platforms just days before.

“The first album, I was very strategic. Like I sat down and I had months to prepare which jokes were going to make it,” Peace said. "But there was just this insane learning curve. I was happy that people supported it, but I wasn’t in love with the project like I wanted to be.”

“B Sides”, a follow-up to his 2020 release “Peace of Mind,” is a bit of a departure from its sister, featuring two live shows; one is an audience-work centered set, and the other, a full set of exclusive material.

“The second album was a lot less stressful. I didn’t overthink it. I went into it saying that I'm only gonna be myself,” Peace said.

“Because I learned a lot of failure with the first album … without that first album, I don’t think the second album would be the success that it is, nor would it be as beautiful a complete project.”

On the heels of the album release, Peace has already found himself looking at a big summer, with a show booked at Diamond Jo Casino on Sept. 3. He also plans to bring his act back to the Music Man Square on July 30. But the biggest audience Peace will likely face is at RAGBRAI where he was tapped to emcee the entertainment main stage.

“I’m just excited because I want to do more of that (public events,)” Peace said.

Peace has also become a ubiquitous presence on the social-activism scene, standing up for equal rights of Black and Brown people as well as women. He said he’s found a balance in using his platform to make people laugh, yet inform them.

“Sometimes there’s some racist s--- that happens, that, as a comedian, I almost understand it. But as a Black man, I’m hurt by it.” Peace pointed to some of the generalized racism he experiences as a minority in Iowa as fuel for his material.

“There are certain responsibilities … there are two conversations that I have with myself a lot as a Black man in North Iowa and as a comedian,” Peace said. “And sometimes they almost bump heads., like can I be both? Yeah.”

This story has been updated to correct show dates and the spelling of Rain Pryor's name.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

