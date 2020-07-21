Pammel Park restrooms changed to men's and women's

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Parks and Rec Board decided to make the restrooms at the Pammel Park ball fields gender-specific, rather than be unisex.

The question came up after a woman filed a complaint with City Hall after she saw her daughter go into the restroom and a man come out of the same restroom.

Both restrooms at the ball field are currently unisex, though one has two stalls with toilets and the other has one toilet stall and a urinal.

The restrooms in question were retrofitted to the old building, and they just had the toilets and sinks put in the small spaces that barely fit the two stalls, according to Board Chairperson Chad Reece.

According to board member Missy Reynolds, the same question had come up a couple years ago when the Iowa's gender laws were enacted, and instead of dealing with gender-specific bathrooms they had decided to make them both unisex.

Board secretary Jen Conrad said she thought it was weird when she took her daughter to the restroom and saw the restrooms were unisex, especially since the stalls inside are not full stalls.