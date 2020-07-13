Paddler's Tap open with outdoor seating on weekends

“Otherwise, people were very agreeable to it and we’re told that this will help businesses with foot traffic,” Linder said.

Linder said they would like to do it every Friday and Saturday through September, provided the weather holds, and to start it as soon as possible.

The city council unanimously agreed to allow the Paddler’s Tap close Clark Street during its business hours after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

When the Tap opened Thursday, they put hand sanitizer on the door and spaced out the tables more and had the parklet in front of the building available for some outdoor seating, according to their Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“All of this will help in trying to lower the spread while also helping us keep our doors open,” they wrote on their Facebook page.

They said they will “do their part to lower the risks to [their] patrons and partners and ask that everyone be on board.”

“This is all new for us, too, and we are sure we will be learning as we go,” they wrote. “Be nice. Be kind. Be cool. And remember, this is weird for everyone.”

The Paddler’s Tap is open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

