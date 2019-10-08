The Scripture text for this week comes from Luke 17:5-10.
The apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith!” The Lord replied, “If you had faith the size of a mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and be planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.
“Who among you would say to your slave who has just come in from plowing or tending sheep in the field, ‘Come here at once and take your place at the table’? Would you not rather say to him, ‘Prepare supper for me, put on your apron and serve me while I eat and drink; later you may eat and drink”?
“Do you thank the slave for doing what was commanded? So, you also, when you have done all that you were ordered to do say, ‘We are worthless slaves; we have done only what we ought to have done!”
Prior to these passages Jesus had told them when they complained they could not cast out demons and perform miracles the reason was because they had such little faith.
Jesus is telling them as well as you and I instead of complaining about the things we cannot do; use the gifts we have been given to their fullest potential and thank God for using us in any way He wants to use us.
He will always give us the tools we need in order to bring to completion which He has called us to do. Remember when our tasks have been completed to give Him the glory and honor and not to seek any glory for our own.
Without Him we are nothing. With him we are more than conquerors.
