Winnebago County Conservation: Milkweed

One of the joys of summer is seeing all the beautiful native wildflowers blooming in our roadsides and fields. Most people appreciate the colorful coneflowers, black-eyes Susans, and blazing stars. But the milkweeds often go unappreciated. Despite what many people think, though, milkweeds are not not “weeds” at all and are actually beneficial and attractive flowers!
In Iowa, we have three common milkweed species and they all are very beneficial. Many species of pollinators drink nectar from the milkweed flowers, while other insects eat the flowers or plants or lay their eggs on the leaves. Milkweeds, though, actually contain cardiac glycosides, a group of organic compounds that are toxic. But, many insects are immune to the toxins and become toxic themselves when they feed on the milkweeds. This provides the insects with their own chemical defense against predators. Because the glycosides make the plants (and insects) taste bad, most animals have learned to avoid them.
Monarch butterflies are well-known for using this form of defense. They lay their eggs only on milkweed plants because their caterpillars will only feed on milkweed leaves. While feeding, the caterpillars ingest the glycosides and incorporate them into their bodies, making them toxic to most non-insect predators. The black, white, and yellow colors of the Monarch caterpillars warn predators that they are poisonous, as do the orange and black colors of the adult butterflies.
So, milkweeds are a very important part of the natural ecosystem. The most common type of milkweed here in Iowa is the Common Milkweed that we see growing most often in our road ditches. It is a tall, often top-heavy, plant with purple flowers. It grows well in open areas where there is competition, but can become invasive if planted in yards or gardens.
It is recommended, then, that most gardeners plant one of the other two common varieties of milkweed here in Iowa—either Butterfly Milkweed or Swamp Milkweed. Butterfly Milkweed is a shorter plant with bright orange flowers. It likes full sun in open areas. Swamp Milkweed also prefers full sun, but has purplish flowers. As its name implies, it prefers a moist soil and typically grows in wet ditches or along the edge of marshes and ponds. So, it would grow well in a wet area in your garden or yard. Both Butterfly and Swamp Milkweed are hardy, easy to grow, non-invasive, and colorful!
Unfortunately, milkweeds have a bad reputation, probably because many people only see the word “weed” and mistakenly assume that they have no redeeming qualities. But milkweeds are very important wildflowers that many insects, including Monarch Butterflies, depend upon for their survival. They are an essential part of our ecosystem, providing food and shelter for countless beneficial insects. Protecting them in the wild and adding them to our gardens are both great ways to help our environment and add a wonderful touch of color to our landscape!
Lisa Ralls is a naturalist with Winnebago County Conservation Board.
