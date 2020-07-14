Winnebago County Conservation: Milkweed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the joys of summer is seeing all the beautiful native wildflowers blooming in our roadsides and fields. Most people appreciate the colorful coneflowers, black-eyes Susans, and blazing stars. But the milkweeds often go unappreciated. Despite what many people think, though, milkweeds are not not “weeds” at all and are actually beneficial and attractive flowers!

In Iowa, we have three common milkweed species and they all are very beneficial. Many species of pollinators drink nectar from the milkweed flowers, while other insects eat the flowers or plants or lay their eggs on the leaves. Milkweeds, though, actually contain cardiac glycosides, a group of organic compounds that are toxic. But, many insects are immune to the toxins and become toxic themselves when they feed on the milkweeds. This provides the insects with their own chemical defense against predators. Because the glycosides make the plants (and insects) taste bad, most animals have learned to avoid them.