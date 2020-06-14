Winnebago County Conservation: June bugs and other insects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While you’re sitting outside on the patio after dark this summer, you won’t be alone. All around you will be a whole world of nocturnal insects. Although some of them may be annoying, most of them will fly around unnoticed by most people. But there are an amazing variety of nighttime insects, and each of them is fascinating in its own way!

One nighttime insect that is often associated with summer is the June bug (or the May beetle, as it is sometimes called). Although they are harmless, June bugs often startle people because they are large and make a loud buzzing sound. They are also very much attracted to light, but are not very good flyers; so they often crash into things or exhaust themselves. When that happens, they then become food for birds, as well as some nocturnal mammals such as skunks and raccoons. We see them most often during May and June (hence their names) because that’s their mating season. But beetles have been around for over 230 million years; so although you won’t see them much later in the summer, they’ll be back next year!