Winnebago Conservation: Naturalist tells how to support Chickadee Checkoff

Do you enjoy watching eagles, butterflies, and cranes? Do you also enjoy hearing frogs and songbirds? If so, you should consider contributing to the Fish and Wildlife Fund (also known as the “Chickadee Checkoff”) on this year’s Iowa state tax return. It’s an easy way we can all help out our non-game wildlife species.

Non-game animals are species that are not hunted, fished, or trapped. In Iowa, that includes over 1,000 fish and wildlife species, including raptors, songbirds, bats, frogs, and butterflies.

Unfortunately, the Checkoff is one of the only regular sources of funding those species have. Game animals such as ducks, geese, deer, turkeys, and pheasants benefit from money generated by hunting and fishing licenses, but non-game species don’t have that advantage.

Chickadee Checkoff money is used for many different things that benefit nongame species. Some of it is used to improve or restore wildlife habitat critical for at-risk species.

Some of it is used to study species such as bald eagles, herons, and frogs that need consistent monitoring. Recent research projects have studied the nesting success of Barn Owls in Iowa, as well as the status of the endangered Rusty-patched Bumblebee.