Why isn't there another choice?: Letter

My observation, companies responsible for integrated behavioral healthcare take advantage of patients in many cases especially those that are court ordered.

Real people with difficulties in life that seem in public opinion to be non-deserving of respect are vulnerable prey to financial obligations which may be fabricated. Those poor souls are left practically powerless in the age of increased and unfair billing for so called services provided.

Why is there not another choice besides being "sentenced" to previous mentioned integrated behavioral healthcare. Especially when administrative actions are not accurate.

Months and months after all court ordered obligations are met, the inflated and incorrect billings show up over and over even to the point of collection agencies threatening tax return penalties.

So unfair to the souls already struggling. An assault on the most vulnerable by appointed "specialist" money first entities. Thanks for the added pressure on those who struggle.

Terry Shropshire, Forest City

