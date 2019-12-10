Driving around Iowa, you can’t help but see pheasants flying across the road from time to time. And, this time of year, hunters from around the country travel to Iowa, hoping to bag a few birds. But, just how much do you know about these ubiquitous birds?
For instance, did you know that the pheasant is not native to North America? Ring-necked Pheasants are actually native to China. Pheasant hunting was popular in Europe during colonial days, so colonists such as George Washington stocked them to hunt. But, the birds never became established in North America until 21 Chinese birds were shipped to Oregon in 1881. Eventually, their offspring became established in that area and more birds were subsequently introduced in ten other states over the next few decades. The rest, as they say, is history.
In 1900, here in Iowa, a couple thousand Ringnecks accidently escaped from a game farm in Black Hawk County, marking the first wild pheasants in our state. Over the next few years, more birds were intentionally released and, by 1920, they were well-established here in northern Iowa. By the 1970’s, they were also well-established in the southern part of the state. So, pheasants are actually relatively new to Iowa.
Today, the Ring-necked Pheasant is one of Iowa’s most popular game species, with over 320,000 roosters harvested in 2018, the highest harvest in a decade. But, pheasant numbers overall have declined in Iowa from their peak in the mid-20th century, when over a million birds were routinely hunted each year in the state. The decline can be attributed largely to habitat loss. Pheasants have no doubt benefited from the corn and soybeans available in Iowa. But, the expansion of farms over the last 50 years has destroyed fence rows, groves, pot holes and other forms of cover that the birds need to survive. And, as those areas disappeared, so did many of the pheasants.
Pheasants are very dependent upon good habitat. They need good cover to protect their nests in the spring and to provide their young with abundant insects to eat. A typical hen will lay about a dozen eggs in the spring, but often ¾ of those young do not survive through the fall. Cool, wet springs are especially hard on the chicks, as is predation, but good cover can help increase their survival rates. If they do survive to that first winter, that cover becomes even more important; Iowa’s cold, harsh winters can take a high toll, especially if the birds have no cover to shelter them.
As we head into winter, pheasants will be looking for shrubs, groves, road ditches, windbreaks, and other sheltered areas to spend those frigid, snowy months. But, they are beautiful, resilient birds. Although they are not native to North America, they have adapted well to life here in Iowa. And, as long as we are able to continue providing them with the habitat they need, they should continue to be a familiar Iowa bird for many years to come.
