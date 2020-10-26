Vote for Deb Jensen, House District 7: Letter

As a retired educator, I am writing in support of Deb Jensen for Iowa House District 7. As a former small-business owner and the wife of a former educator, Deb understands the importance of supporting our local public schools to help them prepare our kids for the twenty-first century. She believes in working with our community colleges to create strong apprenticeship programs to ensure more job opportunities in our rural communities.

Deb also understands the importance of making sure our rural communities have access to good health care. As a retired public health nurse, Deb has experienced first hand the struggles many families encounter because of a lack of affordable health care. With her knowledge of both the provider and the patient side of health care, Deb is well-prepared to start work on strengthening our health care system in a way that works for everyone.

We need someone like Deb in Des Moines. She is honest, smart, and hard-working. She is a problem-solver who will work hard to increase the quality of life for all Iowans. Deb loves Iowa and has spent her whole life in this state serving others. I trust her to continue that spirit of service as our representative in Des Moines.

Kathleen Garfin, Forest City

