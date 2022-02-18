Transitioning Between Area Schools By George Ostwald

I transitioned between three different schools. The first school I went to was John Adams in Mason City. They had a good schedule and they had a decent lunch. I had good friends, but you had to be open a little bit and social. You had to work hard academically for everything. They expected you to already know a lot of facts and they expected us to learn quickly so they tested us often to see how much we had learned over the course. One thing the school had trouble with was fights. Every day in the bathrooms there were fights and people destroying things. There were even a few cops in the buildings to make sure everything was going well. I approved of the school except for the fights.

The second school I went to was North Iowa in Buffalo Center. They were a decent school. I personally didn’t like the scheduling because I was very confused. It was the opposite of what it was like in Mason City. They called it block scheduling. The teachers tried helping me by giving me extra help. But, I already knew the stuff, so there wasn't any point anymore taking the extra classes to help me out. Their lunch was very good. They had a good menu and everybody was friendly and there weren't any school fights. There was mostly drama with students in the school, but not fights. It was a weird school personally for me and I didn’t like it later on. The school size was way smaller than Mason City. The school I believe had 500 students altogether. And later after 10 months of the school year, I transferred to another school.

After Buffalo Center, I came to Forest City High School. I think it was a great school and a good experience. It was very similar to Mason City, but it was better because there wasn’t violence. Everybody was friendly and they helped each other and the teachers are there to help. They knew what exactly I needed help with and what they helped me improve. They were so welcoming and their scheduling was different and I liked it. They had trimesters. It sounded shorter, but it was the same as other school scheduling the only difference was there were more credits you needed to graduate. They pushed you harder to get the credits you needed and be more successful. So far I enjoy Forest City and everything about it; it’s great. I like it and it helps me improve and I play sports here too. I play when I’m needed to fill in. Each experience has been different and I’ve learned a lot by going to these different schools.

